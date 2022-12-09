We may earn a commission from links on this page.

3-Day Sale | Best Buy

Happy holidays! As we rush toward the end of the year, many retailers are pushing out some last-minute deals to help those of us who have yet to complete our holiday shopping. Best Buy is running a 3-Day Sale through the weekend so you can save on laptops, TVs, headphones—you name it! We’ve highlighted a few of the best options below but be sure to check out everything on sale.

This laptop from Asus sports 4GB of memory with 64GB of storage. A great option for everyday use with its long, 10-hour battery life.

Advertisement

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $100 at Best Buy

This 360° touchscreen laptop is 15.6", and uses the 12th generation Intel Core i7 processor, with 16GB of RAM, and a 1TB SSD.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $1000 at Best Buy

Advertisement

LG’s NanoCell tech is able to achieve incredibly vivid colors with deep blacks. And with its new user interface, webOS 22, you’ll be able to customize your viewing experience with separate accounts for each member of the family.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $650 at Best Buy

Advertisement

This 43" 4K TV from Samsung has HDR and is down to just $250. It’s both Alexa-enabled and compatible with Google Assistant.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $250 at Best Buy

Advertisement

The earbuds provide the rich sound you expect from Bose along with active noise cancellation. control music, calls, and noise-cancellation levels with a simple touch.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $280 at Best Buy

Advertisement

These pure adaptive noise-canceling headphones block any excess external noises and calibrate your audio in real-time to give you a premium listening experience. Drown out the sounds of the wind turbine on the next plane you take or jam out while your roommate studies in peace and quiet.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $170 at Best Buy

Advertisement

Instead of just having a single router in the corner of your home that struggles to reach certain rooms or floors, a mesh network utilizes multiple routers to give you better connection and lower latency throughout your home. Eliminate those dead spots and save $210 while you do it.



G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $489 at Best Buy

Advertisement

If you’ve been thinking about grabbing a Meta Quest 2 (formerly Oculus Quest 2), here’s another small incentive to do s. Best Buy has it bundled with two great games—Resident Evil 4 and Beat Saber.

