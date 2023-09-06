It's all consuming.
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
It's all consuming.
Outdoors

Save A Massive 63% On This Coleman 6-Person Camping Tent

Everyone loves camping, the great outdoors, and not getting rained on.

By
Jason Coles
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
This baby can fit a family in comfortably, or up to 8friends, who are the family you made along the way.
This baby can fit a family in comfortably, or up to 8friends, who are the family you made along the way.
Image: Jason Coles

Getting outside is one of those modern-day treats that you can only do if you’re normally stuck inside. If you’ve been waiting to properly make it into a party, then this Coleman Montana 6-Person Camping Tent is 63% off, making it just $99. This tent can be easily set up in just 15 minutes, can fit multiple queen airbeds, and comes with a rainfly and a carry bag too, which makes it great for all sorts of situations. 

Coleman Montana 6-Person Camping Tent | $99 | 63% Off

The Coleman Montana 6-Person Camping Tent is an excellent way to just be outside a bit more, and a great chance to get to know some friends or family a bit more, spend some time together, and probably get bitten by insects. Just stay away from bears.

Advertisement