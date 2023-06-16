When it comes to file storage, more is always better. But if you’re tired of buying hard drives and need something a little more malleable that you can access from anywhere, we’ve got a great solution for you here. Snag a Prism Dr ive Secure Cloud Storage Lifetime Subscription now from StackSocial for the all-time low price of just $70 and keep your files with you and accessible via cloud wherever you go! That’s a massive savings of 97% off.

Prism Drive Secure Cloud Storage: Lifetime Subscription | $70 | StackSocial

With 10TB of cloud storage and unlimited shared traffic, you can throw pretty much any type of file (XLS, PPT, MP4, JPEG, etc) onto the cloud for easy access anywhere you are. And you don’t even have to pay a premium. This cloud is fully compliant with security laws, so it’s extremely secure. Easily create sharable links to share with friends or colleagues. With file preview, you only download what you need at the moment. This price drop is live for only a few days – June 16- June 20 – so don’t lose on such massive price drop!