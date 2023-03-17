It's all consuming.
Save 81% on a Soft and Cozy Area Rug for Your Living Room

This diamond-pattern 8x10 area rug is down to $270.

Joe Tilleli
The shag rug sprawled out across the floor of a lovely room.
Photo: Amazon

Looking for the best area rug? Well, you’ll be happy to learn one hell of a sale is happening over at Amazon. This 8x10 area rug is perfect for the living room. They of course have the shag rug in the ever-popular “millennial gray” as well as a multitude of other louder colors like navy, red, and gold. It’s got a five-star rating with over 11,000 reviews. Normally even if something is excellent, you’ll see it hovering at just four and a half stars with that many reviews, but this rug must be something special. That’s probably because of how cushioned and soft it is under your feet given that it’s a full two inches high.

Safaveieh Shag 8x10 Area Rug | $270 | Amazon

As mentioned, the area rug sale happening here is one giant discount. The shag area rug is down by 81%. Hop on this deal and then I guess hop on your new soft rug when it arrives.

