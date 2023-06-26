It's all consuming.
Home Goods

Save 71% on a Pair of White Vinyl Barstools

Get two contemporary, adjustable-height barstools for $176.

By
Joe Tilleli
A pair of white vinyl, rolled seat barstools
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

If you have a high kitchen island or pub-styled table, you’ll want to surround it with the right barstool so you can your friends can sit around it comfortably. These contemporary-styled barstools are upholstered from white vinyl and are height-adjustable. The chrome base has an integrated footrest to support your feel while you’re seated and the cushion uses a waterfall seat design to remove pressure from your lower legs and help improve circulation.

Flash Furniture Marietta Contemporary White Vinyl Barstool (2-Pack) | $176 | Amazon

The white vinyl barstool with the chrome base comes in a pack of two and normally goes for $597. Right now you can get the pair for 71% off.