Save 71% on a Pair of White Vinyl Barstools

If you have a high kitchen island or pub-styled table, you’ll want to surround it with the right barstool so you can your friends can sit around it comfortably. These contemporary-styled bar stools are upholstered from white vinyl and are height-adjustable. The chrome base has an integrated footrest to support your feel while you ’r e seated and the cushion uses a waterfall seat design to remove pressure from your lower legs and help improve circulation.

Flash Furniture Marietta Contemporary White Vinyl Barstool (2-Pack) | $176 | Amazon

