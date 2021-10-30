NordicTrack Commercial 2950 Treadmill | $2,500 | BestBuy

Why go to the gym when you can have the most important workout machine right in your house? You will no longer have to wait for a machine or feel self-conscious in public. Having the comfort of a treadmill workout in your own home is unmatched. You can work out at your own speed and will never feel rushed to jump off your machine because someone is standing behind you waiting to use it. Unless it’s your family member, but in that case, you will feel comfortable telling them to buzz off. This treadmill comes equipped with a crystal clear 22" Smart HD touchscreen so you can keep your mind occupied while you are reaching those workout goals. The tv is also capable of enhanced Wi-Fi connectivity so you can easily access anything you would like to view. you can also connect through Bluetooth to drown out any surrounding distractions. The Runner’s Flex cushion deck allows you to customize your workout and decrease the pressure on your joints. The iFit trainer lets you adjust your treadmill digitally to mirror the exact terrain of your workout. Save $700 today and feel confident working out.