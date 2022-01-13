PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo | $120 | Target

Finally, you can put on a little paper hat and a plain white apron and live out your dream of being a short order cook with this PowerXL Grill Air Fryer Combo, available for $70 off at Target right now. This 6-quart puppy will let you whip up some fries in the lower air fryer half, then cook some burgers on the top half, and when you’re done, you can holler “ORDER UP!” at your family as you slap their food on the counter, in a bag, which will be confusing for them, but fulfilling for you. When you’re done, toss a dirty white towel over your shoulder that you probably should have changed out about 2 hours ago, clean your grill (which the product page says has a hands-free hinged air frying lid that is removable for easy cleaning, but we all know it’s probably not that easy to clean), then punch out and leave, drive to an apartment you’ve been renting with a 65-year-old, barely-with-it Deadhead named Ron who hasn’t worn a shirt in 15 years and has questionable income sources—he’s either selling pot or he has an eBay business, but you can’t tell and you’re afraid to ask—which further confuses your family and, frankly, deeply worries your wife, but hey, this is your dream and she should respect that.

Anyway, if that’s not your bag, it’s also a slow cooker and you can make rice with it. It says you can sous vide too, but I still don’t really know what that means and I’m suspici ous of it. It’s on sale until Saturday, January 14, so if you’re the type of person who loves this kind of thing—you know who you are—you had best jump on it before the deal is over.