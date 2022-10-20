Vantrue N2 Pro Uber Dual Dash Cam | $136 | Amazon

When dealing with insurance after getting into a car accident, it can be annoying having to prove it wasn’t your fault. A dash cam offers the safe driver peace of mind. If you’re ever in this kind of trouble, you can pull some of the 170° ultra-wide images in crystal clear 1440p resolution to let anyone see exactly what transpired . A dash cam is one of those things you won’t be thankful you have until you desperately wish you did. And you can get this one for just $136.