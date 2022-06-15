eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max | $160 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJAEUFY



A super slim, high suction, quiet, intelligent, voice-activated robot vacuum? Yes, it exists. But it’s on sale? Also yes. Plus a discount? Oh, you know it . We wouldn’t tell you about anything less . In other words, r ight now you can grab the eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30C Max for just $160 when you enter the promo code KINJAEUFY in your cart. The RoboVac is Wi-Fi enabled and self-charging, so there’s very little you need to actually do. It can move seamlessly between hard floors and up to medium-pile carpeting. This model includes physical boundary strips, so even though the bulk of the controls can be done via the paired app, you have the option of putting down a firm “don’t clean here” area that the device automatically obeys. This smart vacuum normally retails for $260, but Amazon has it for $170. Again, the promo code KINJAEUFY drops the price down by another $10, so you’ll be saving $100 total (and a lot of time).