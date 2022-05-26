Cuisinart ICE-100 1.5 Quart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker | $237 | Amazon



You: Searching for a housewarming, Father’s Day, or college graduation gift that won’t just be stashed in the corner and forgotten. You: In need of a fun activity for the family when it’s just too hot outside to be a person. You: Just love ice cream and want to try your hand at your own. If any of these scenarios sound familiar, I’d like you to meet the Cuisinart ICE-100 1.5 Quart Ice Cream and Gelato Maker. This luxury ice cream maker is down to $237 at Amazon from its usual $545, meaning you can pick one up for a delicious 57% off right now. It features an LCD readout screen, all the accessories you need (paddles, etc.) to make your next favorite dessert, and best of all? A commercial-grade compressor, so it’s always ready to go. Why is that such a good thing? I’ll tell you: I have a super-mini-model that requires being put in the freezer 24 hours ahead of time. This is very inconvenient, as I often want ice cream on the fly, and my freezer is full of half-eaten boxes of different Eggo waffle flavors. So grab this premium ice cream maker (and gelato maker, fancy) and make this a season to remember.