Bissell Large Room Air Purifier | $290 | Best Buy

Got some dirty air? Hey, it’s nothing to be ashamed of, but you probably should do something about it, and this Bissell Air320 Air Purifier is just the ticket. It’s on sale for $50 off at Best Buy, too, so you can scrub that air of all kinds of particulate matter, and its activated carbon filter will help with pet stank and other odoriferous iniquities that may befall you within the confines of your home . It’s rated for up to 308 square feet of coverage, so it should be just fine in most larger spaces like living rooms and basements. Its HEPA filter captures 99.7% of .3 micron particles, according to Bissell, and its fan is whisper quiet. Also, it has a cool mid-century modern design, so it’s not just a big plastic thing that squats in the center of your room, yelling, “I AM AN APPLIANCE,” so you can just pretend it’s a high-end speaker or something.