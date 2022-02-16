JBL Tune 125TWS Wireless Headphones | $50 | Amazon

Pick up these JBL Tune wireless earbuds, on sale right now, for $50 off. The Tune earbuds come in two variants: the Tune 225TWS, using the stalk style first introduced by Apple with its original AirPods, and Tune 125TWS, which employ the bean style seen more commonly employed by the likes of Samsung and others. Both pair quickly (with Android devices), offer a microphone for hands-free phone calls, and promise long battery life. In the case of the larger 125TWS, including the charging case, you’ve got up to 32 hours of charge, while the stalk-style 225TWS earbuds offer up to 24 hours.