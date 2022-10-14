eufyCam 3 | $500 | eufy | Promo Code WSEUFYCAM3C50

eufyCam 3C | $410| eufy

Right now, we have an exclusive promo code to be used to save $50 on home securi ty systems–the eufyCam 3 and the eufyCam 3C. What’s the difference between the two? Well, the eufyCam 3C can record in 4K UHD, allows for expandable local storage, is compatible with HomeBase 3 (a centralized security management system), and utilizes BionicMind Ai which can identify between a stranger and someone you know with 99.9% accuracy. The eufyCam 3 does all of that but is also solar powered and can keep running on just 2 hours of sun a day. Just use the code WSEUFYCAM3C50 to save $50 today.

