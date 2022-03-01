Delish by Dash 3.5-Qt. Compact Stand Mixer | $40 | Amazon



Don’t let its size fool you: The Delish by Dash Compact Stand Mixer is anything but a diminutive addition to your kitchen. Well, size-wise, yes, but in terms of functionality? It’s all there. With five speeds that allow you to mix, beat, whip, cream, and more, this mini mixer is perfect for anyone high on cooking and low on space. It’s 10.5” tall and weighs 5 lbs., making it almost absurdly easy to move and store. Despite its charmingly retro aesthetic, the Delish by Dash includes a modern tilt-head design, which means it’s also a breeze to remove the bowl, beaters, or dough hooks (all included). I feel like I haven’t mentioned that it’s half-off at Amazon yet. So, by the way, on top of everything else? It’s down to $40 at Amazon. Stirring by hand is so 2021.