It's all consuming.
Save 50% off Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Standard Edition and Tales of Symphonia Remastered

Have some epic adventures with these two games – and you won’t go broke.

William Helms
Hours of RPG action and you’ll have some money left over for another game or two.
Graphic: William Helms

If you’re a serious gamer, you’ve likely played Dragon Ball Z or Tales of Symphonia and battled all kind of evil on every imaginable console at some point or another. Well, you can get the newest editions of each series – Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Standard Edition and Tales of Symphonia Remastered – and continue the adventures of Goku or of Lloyd Irving and his friends, without going broke. You can buy Tales of Symphonia at Target for $40 or at Amazon for $40 – but you can really save with Best Buy, where it’s $20. And you can buy Dragon Ball Z Kakarot Standard Edition for $26 at Amazon, but you can save a ton more at Best Buy, where it’s $20.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Standard Edition | Playstation 4 | $20 | Best Buy

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Standard Edition | Playstation 5 | $20 | Best Buy

Tales of Sympnonia Remastered | Nintendo Switch | $20 | Best Buy

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Standard Edition and Tales of Symphonia Remastered both offer rich and lively worlds full of unforgettable characters, emotionally charged storylines, epic battles on massive battlefields against world-threatening evil and improved graphics. And you’ll have more than enough cash left over, to buy another controller, after you’ve thrown it against your wall – again.

