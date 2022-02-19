Heritage 15" Pizza Stone | $31 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



You just spent 45 minutes beating up the fresh dough and adding your toppings, and now it’s time to bake that floppy thing into crispy amazingness. The biggest pan you have is oddly shaped and the dough is oozing over the side. You can’t have a weird-shaped pizza because you know it will not taste the same. The Heritage Pizza Stone is your best friend in this situation. The perfectly round shape lets you cook a fresh pizza with ease. Not only does this stone heat up twice as fast as others, but the tapered edges also make serving quick so you burn your mouth on the cheese twice as fast. The black ceramic this stone is made from is grease and burn resistant meaning your dough does not fuse to the stone. Don’t worry about a mess when all you want to do is eat your pizza creation. Just wash away the crumbs with a quick swipe of a soapy sponge and some water. You also get a pizza cutter with your stone. I hope you never cut pizza with a knife. Where I am from, that’s a sin. Save 42% now and enjoy your pizza in its best form.