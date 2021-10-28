Razer Blade Gaming Laptop | $1,600 | Amazon

When it comes to computers, I’m here to give it to you straight. No funny business. The 2020 Razer Blade 15 is on sale for $1,600, which is $700 off its normal price. You want specs? You’ve got specs. Boom: 15.6" screen, Intel Core i7 -10750H 6-Core processor, RTX 2070 Max-Q graphics card, 4K OLED , 144 Hz, 512 GB SSD. Had enough? I can go all day. Come on, get up, sucker. All in all, this is a pretty solid all-around laptop. It’s lightweight and packs a serious punch, so it’s perfect for the gamer on the go. It’s like Go-Gurt for gamers. You know what I mean?

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/23/2021 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 10/28/2021.