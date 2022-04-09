eufy Security Dual Camera Video Doorbell With Homebase | $220 | Amazon | Promo Code KINJAE8213



Almost everyone you know has a doorbell camera and you hear how convenient they are. If you already own one, it’s time to upgrade your doors with the security that you’ve been missing. the eufy security dual-camera video doorbell is the one. Have insight into all the spaces the ordinary doorbell cams do not reach. No blind spot exists with this eufy. The dual motion detection distinguishes both near and far motions and reduces 95% of false alarms. That same boring squirrel no longer gets you excited about a package that isn’t there. With the Delivery Guard, you are notified when your packages arrive or someone gets to close you your already delivered precious goods. Identify your guests by the birthmarks on their bodies with the 2K HDR that also gives you a clear view even when the sun is shining behind them. Save $40 now with promo code KINJAE8213.