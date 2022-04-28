Proscenic A9 Smart Air Purifier | $14 0 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



Crisp cool and clean air is something all homes can benefit from. A simple air purifier is a great way to get that. Proscenic’s A9 Smart Air Purifier is one of the best on the market and is currently $4 0 less. Compatible with your Alexa or Google Assistant, you can monitor and control this purifier anywhere with ease through the ProscenicHome app. Schedule when it should run, set speeds, adjust the sleep mode, and more simply from your phone. This is a wonderful invention to help with dander and general canine aromas like I have in my house if you have pets. Combating dust and pollen helps keep any room you put this in more hospitable.

I grew up with asthma, so I popped this in my bedroom for a few nights and immediately noticed the difference. It was like an invisible cloud was lifted, and everything seemed lighter are airier. This purifier is CARB Certified, so it can pump through larger rooms or spaces with no problems and circulate that air over three times in one hour. This is state-of-the-art with the latest technology and has four stages of filtration.

Multiple tests have been shown to capture up to 99.97% of airborne particles; this is due to the HDOF purifying tech. It was painless to set up and effortless to understand. An LED screen very plainly relays where your room is quality-wise with four different colors. I started at yellow and am now happily back in the very comfortable green zone. Let this mighty machine run in “automatic mode” and monitor your living space in real-time. It will figure out when it needs to be running. That takes a lot of guesswork out and makes it not only more efficient but helps you save on energy. I was pleasantly surprised to see the difference and would absolutely recommend every home have one of these.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in January 2021 and updated new information on 4/28/2022.