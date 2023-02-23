It's all consuming.
Kitchen

Save 40% on an All-in-One Cooking Robot That Helps You Cook With Guided Recipes

This Tokit omni cook food processor is down to its lowest price yet.

By
Joe Tilleli
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
The Toki omni robot food processor in the kitchen.
Graphic: Tokit

Looking for inspiration in the kitchen? This robot cooker food processor might be just what you need. Its listing mentions it can handle 21 different cooking functions including sous-vide, emulsifying, mixing, blending, stirring, whisking, kneading, grinding, and ice crushing—some of those I’ve actually heard of! The 7" touchscreen can display easy-to-follow recipes right at the unit while you’re cooking. It’s Wi-Fi enabled so you can access a nearly unlimited database of recipes to expand your culinary horizons.

Omni Cook Robot All-in-1 Food Processor | $599 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The recipe robot multi cooker is currently $200 off, but you can save an additional $200 simply by clipping the coupon on the product page.

