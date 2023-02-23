Save 40% on an All-in-One Cooking Robot That Helps You Cook With Guided Recipes

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Looking for inspiration in the kitchen? This robot cooker food processor might be just what you need. Its listing mentions it can handle 21 different cooking functions including sous-vide, emulsifying, mixing, blending, stirring, whisking, kneading, grinding, and ice crushing—some of those I’ve actually heard of! The 7" touchscreen can display easy-to-follow recipes right at the unit while you’re cooking. It’s Wi-Fi enabled so you can access a nearly unlimited database of recipes to expand your culinary horizons.



Omni Cook Robot All-in-1 Food Processor | $599 | Amazon | Clip Coupon

The recipe robot multi cooker is currently $200 off, but you can save an additional $200 simply by clipping the coupon on the product page.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $599 at Amazon

