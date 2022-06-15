LapLok Anti-Theft Device | $48 | Indigogo



Feel peace of mind the next time you’re out working in a coffee shop or library and need to step away for just one minute. There’s no need to pack up your laptop just because you need to make a quick bathroom break. The LapLok is an anti-theft device to secure your laptop wherever you work. T he pocket-sized attachment vis e grips to your desk or table, only unlocking after entering the keycode. The project team is funding this new device via Indigo go and is currently offering 40% off for their early bird backers. That means you can get one yourself for just $48.