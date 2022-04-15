bObsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum | $532 | Best Buy



Get a 41% discount on the bObsweep PetHair Vision Robot Vacuum right now. This is a great deal if you have one or multiple shaggy shedding pets and floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up fur and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. The PetHair Vision Vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache off dander-covered floors and save $368 too. They come in Space (black) and Steel (grey).

