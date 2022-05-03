Nature’s Blossom Candle Making Kit | $35 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



We’re less than a week out until Mother’s Day in the US, and given the way the mail system has been intentionally torpedoed over the last few years, I’d say it’s time to stop relying that your card will get there on time. Also, if you’re just ordering flowers now? Have fun with those upcharges. What you should be doing is picking up a Nature’s Blossom Candle Making Kit designed for beginners. When you clip the coupon on the product page at Amazon, you’ll be saving $20 (36%, if you’re a nerd) on kind of a perfect gift. The kit includes everything you need to melt, scent, pour, and tend your own candles. This is a fun rainy day activity in general, but also a cute thing that you could do with your mom, if you were so inclined this year. You’re welcome.

