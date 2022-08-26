Govee RGBIC Neon Rope Light (16.4') | $77 | Amazon | Promo Code G61A2K2208
Decorate your walls with a neon rope light from Govee. Bend and shape these lights to make your own art along your computer desk. You’re apparently not a true PC gamer without an excessive amount of RGB lights at your setup so these 16.4' rope lights will have you more than covered. They can be voice-controlled when combined with Alexa or Google Assistant and can even synchronize with music. Each segment of the rope light can be controlled separately resulting in 10 million different combinations. Make sure to clip the coupon to knock off $20 then enter the promo code G61A2K2208 at checkout to save another $23.