Cricut Maker | $250 | Amazon

Look, we all like to make stuff. Or at the very least, we have ideas. But with 33% off the Cricut Maker crafting tool on Amazon, we can get that much closer to having them be a reality. This tiny wonder includes blades and scoring tools to cut fabrics; it can be used to print vinyl decals and paper crafts, and there are hundreds of digital patterns included with the paired app. Just add your choice of font (free), adjust your preferred layout, and print designs to your heart’s content. You don’t even need to include backing materials. Now, you will need to sew the piece yourself, but isn’t that the fun part? Wait: You actually wanted to make that one thing out of leather? The Cricut Maker can do that, too. Seriously, from crafting quilts to making doodads, this cutting tool has you covered. There’s even a docking slot to keep your tablet or smartphone charging while you work. Next stop: Local flea market. Next next stop: Thwarting the supply chain by making everyone’s holiday gifts by hand this year.