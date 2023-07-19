It's all consuming.
Save 29% on a Microsoft Surface Go 3

Get yourself a 2-in-1 laptop-tablet for under $400.

Joe Tilleli
Easily take this tablet on the go.
Graphic: Joe Tilleli

This 10.5" touchscreen laptop is highly portable and can be used effectively as tablet. You wanna know specs? Let’s look at specs. We’ve got 8GB of memory along with a 128GB SSD and it’s powered by an Intel Pentium Gold. You can get up to 11 hours of battery life on a single charge. A great addition to your workflow if you’re looking for a simple device to engage with web apps, read and send emails, or utilize the Microsoft Office suite of software.

Microsoft Surface Go 3 | $389 | Amazon

This offer is for the device only (all accessories are sold separately), but you can get the Microsoft Surface Go 3 for just $389. That’s a 29% discount from its list price of $550.

