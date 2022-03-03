Greenworks 40V String Trimmer and Leaf Blower | $147 | Amazon

Spring’s advance may be catching you off guard, but that doesn’t mean you can’t bring your lawn back under your control—pick up this Greenworks 40V string trimmer and leaf blower combo kit for just $147 right now at Amazon. For that you’ll get both a 12" trimmer and a leaf blower with 110MPH air speed, as well as the requisite charger with 2.0Ah battery. If you’ve never made the jump to electric tools for lawn care, this is a great time to do it. They’re far more convenient than the gas-powered alternative that requires far more maintenance and effort to get them going, and it’ll save you money and trips to the gas store.

As for the deal itself: it’s sort of a complicated deal—some outlets appear to have it priced at the list price of $173, or thereabouts, whereas many others have it priced over $200. Its price has fluctuated greatly on Amazon, and the average you’d spend has crept up in the last couple of years. That said, this sale puts the combo kit about $13 below the trimmer’s normal pre-pandemic price, and a full $26 off its usual current price. What I’m saying is, if you’re trying to get a good cordless lawn tool set, now is definitely the time.