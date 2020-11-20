Save $250 on an ASUS Gaming Laptop With Ryzen 9 and Get a Free Month of Xbox Game Pass, as a Treat

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Image : Best Buy

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 | $1200 | Best Buy



I have to get something off my chest. The world gleefully dunked on Microsoft for its admittedly confusing naming convention with the Xbox Series X and Series S, but I’d like to remind everyone that gaming laptops have names like ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14. With that out of the way, the aforementioned ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 is $250 off at Best Buy right now. The 14" laptop comes with a Ryzen 9 processor and 16GB of RAM , making it an ideal portable gaming device. As an added bonus, you’ll get one free month of Xbox Game Pass for PC with your purchase, so you can take advantage of its power right away. Sometimes it’s just the little things, you know?