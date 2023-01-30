Save 23% on This Self-Heating Mug and Never Worry About Room Temperature Coffee Again

Nextmug Temperature-Controlled, Self-Heating Coffee Mug | $100 | Amazon

Are you a slow coffee drinker? I’m not. I house that shit down while setting the inside of my mouth and stomach ablaze from the heat. I know I’m in the minority though. If you’re a normal person, it’s possible you’ve experienced sipping on your coffee in the morning only for it to cool down to room temperature before it’s finished. You can go warm it back up in the microwave or you can handle it a better way ... This self-heating mug will ensure your coffee, tea, or other hot beverage always stays at the perfect temperature. Set it anywhere from warm to hot to piping and the mug will keep it exactly as hot as you want it. It comes with a charging coaster to keep it on so you’ll never have to worry about the battery dying on you when you want that hot cup of joe. Right now, the Nextmug is 23% off.