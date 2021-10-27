Welhome Franklin Towel Set | $34 | Amazon



When was the last time you bought new towels? If you needed time to think, it’s already been too long. So treat yourself (and your bathroom budget) to 21% off this Welhome Franklin 6-Piece Towel Set in Aqua. The textured set includes two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths, and is crafted from Oeko-Tex certified 100% cotton. In other words, the heavyweight towels have been tested for harmful substances (and passed!). The 6-piece set also boasts a Made in Green product ID, which is not a pun about the color; it means the towels were produced under environmentally friendly and socially responsible conditions with sustainable manufacturing processes. Grab a set today to brighten up your bathroom’s look, at the very least. Not only that, but all this green certification definitely entitles you to take an extra-long, extra-hot shower every once in a while.