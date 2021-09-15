Serene Evolution 60 Sound White Noise Machine | $44 | Amazon | Use code 20IUWD2S



We all have those nights where we cannot seem to quiet the mind. Let us take control of those undesirable restless nights! This machine includes 60 different sounds that you can browse through to find the exact one that suits your needs. With a handheld remote that works from up to 50 feet away, you can be sitting across the living room and pop this speaker on so the kids will not hear the adult conversations. There is also a built-in timer that can be set to 30, 60, or 120 minutes. You can also leave this baby on all night to drown out your significant other’s loud snoring. Use code 20IUWD2S to save 20% on some mental clarity.

This product is also great for the kids. It has fun sounds that will keep them entertained and/or sleeping through the night. It can also help with the ever so irritating tinnitus. The sound machine is also aesthetically pleasing and will have guests asking questions. Which you will be able to answer promptly since you are so refreshed from your great night’s sleep. you can brag to everyone how great you are feeling.