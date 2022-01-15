24-Piece Glass Food Storage Container Set | $30 | Amazon



Now that the BPA being horrible for us is mainstream, you should never store your food around it again. This 24-piece glass food storage set is the perfect set for all of your food storage needs. It contains 12 premium glass containers that tolerate rapid temperature changes. Meaning you can go right from the freezer to the oven without worry. These containers can hold anywhere from 12 ounces to 2 lbs of grub. The 12 hinged BPA-free lids will keep your food locked in an air-tight seal that also makes your food not spoil as quickly. The best feature about this set is that it’s extremely easy to clean. You no longer have to worry about that acidic food staining your container and holding onto odors from your past meals. Make leftovers pleasant and save 20% today.