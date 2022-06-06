OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Grilling Utensil Set | $18 | Bed Bath & Beyond



Memorial Day has passed us by, which means two important things: I can try wearing my white shorts again, and barbecue season is here. So if it’s beyond time that you or a griller in your life upgraded the barbecue essentials, don’t fret: Bed Bath & Beyond has you covered. Right now, you can grab a OXO Good Grips 2-Piece Grilling Utensil Set for just $18, which is 20% off its usual price. I have a bunch of implements from this brand at home, and love them. They’re sturdy and durable and easy to grip, and my favorite part is they’re dishwasher-safe. This set includes a pair of 16" tongs and a 16" turner, both crafted with rust-free stainless steel with hanging loops for effortless storage. If your dad isn’t much of a gifts man, he’ll still appreciate this thought. (Once again, Father’s Day in the US is Sunday, June 19. You can’t say I didn’t remind you.) Make your next cookout a seamless one by picking up this nifty set while it’s still available.