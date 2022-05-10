20% off Eli & Elm’s Ultimate Side Sleeper Pillow | $104 | Amazon



Finding the perfect position to fall asleep can be difficult. It can be more difficult if you sleep in a specific way. Side sleepers are definitely included. Eli and Elm designed a pillow just for them. The outside is made with ultra-smooth cotton mixed with fine polyester and spandex. This is to withstand movement during the night without disturbing you. This inside is a blend of latex and polyester to support the head and neck. That unique u-shape helps with spinal alignment and minimizes pain if you’re prone to nagging neck issues. The special thing about this pillow is that you can customize the firmness. Simply unzip and remove unwanted filling if it’s too full for you. Thie cover is also easy to wash in a machine with cold water.