Veva Air Purifier | $128 | Amazon



Whether you have allergies to pollen or pets, suffer from asthma, or are simply concerned about the air you’re breathing in, you can set yourself up with a breathable, fresh home with the help of a solid air purifier. The Veva air purifier is designed for large rooms and captures any unwanted particles circulating through your living space. The unit combines the use of a washable pre-filter, small dust, a premium activated carbon filter, and a HEPA air filter to remove odors and allergens from your home. As part of the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale, the Veva air purifier is down to $128.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $128 at Amazon

Not interested in this deal? Amazon Prime’s Early Access Sale has tons of other great deals, up to 80% off.