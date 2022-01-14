Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Headset | $130 | Best Buy



This second-generation version of the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 for the PS4, PS5, and Nintendo Switch comes with upgraded performance, comfort, and styling. The headset features a flip-to-mute mic. That sort of tactile interaction goes a long way to not mistakenly thinking you were on mute and then saying something ridiculous. PS5 users can make use of Sony 3D Audio on PS5™ and all users will be happy to know it has a full 20-hour battery life. The headset is discounted $20 from its usual price of $150 so it’s a great time to pick up if you’re looking for a new or your first headset.