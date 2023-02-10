Save 15% on This Wearable, Oversized Sherpa Blanket

The Comfy Original Disney Wearable Blanket | $51 | Amazon



We’ve come a long way since th e Snuggie. what a pioneer the Snuggie was deciding to put arm-holes in a blanket. Impractical as it was, they’re was a glimpse of genius in the idea. Here we have that idea perfected. This blanket is just a g iant hoodie meant to swallow you whole. Made from a comfortable sherpa material, you can wear this blanket-like pullover to keep your hands free and stay cozy all around the house. They come in all sorts of patterns like this gold one featuring classic designs of Mickey and Minnie. Right now, it’s 15 % off at Amazon. Makes for a great gift or just a nice treat for yourself.