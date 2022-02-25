Angry Orange Enzyme Cleaner & Pet Stain Remover | $17 | Amazon



Pets do gross things. They usually don’t mean to, but it happens. And if you’re like me, you probably stopped even buying new products to use to take care of it, because the contents are unreliable and the scents don’t exactly add to the situation. So I’m very excited to try out the Angry Orange Enzyme Cleaner & Pet Stain Remover, which is down to $17 at Amazon. Made from natural ingredients with bacteria - killing enzymes, it’s a citrus -scented spray that eliminates odors, not masks them. Or, as the brand puts it: Smells like heaven. Works like hell. Additionally, it’s formulated to be safe for any surface; the brand lists carpet, hardwood floors, tile, litter boxes (!), kennels, and more among them. Angry Orange also has a list of gross pet moments the spray treats, but we all know about those. I’m excited to not be mad and just get even next time my sweet, adorable cat gets on my bed to puke after breakfast.