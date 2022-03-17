Sony SRS-XB43 Wireless Bluetooth Speaker | $150 | Best Buy

Take the party with you when you get the Sony SRS-XB43 Bluetooth speaker, on sale right now for $130 off. According to reviews we’ve looked at, this little speaker—barely 12" long on its longest edge— packs a lot of bass punch, making it an ideal outdoor speaker to supplement your back yard grilling, camping with friends, or, what, Ultimate Frisbee tournaments? Do we still do that? Anyway, it’s water resistant, with an IP67 rating that means it can take a little rain (don’t throw it in the pool or anything) or dust. On the tech side, it uses Bluetooth 5.0 and offers nearly 100 feet of range, and it’s designed to connect with up to 100 compatible Sony speakers. 24 hours of battery will make it last just long enough that you always forget to charge it—a double-edged party sword! It even has RGB lights, which you can control with Sony’s app, which they’ve maddeningly named “Fiestable”—this app allows you to do things like turn them on and off using motion gestures on the phone. On the back, if you don’t want to use Bluetooth, you can hook up a phone or other player via the aux-in jack, or charge your devices with the USB-C or USB-A ports. In short, this is an ideal party speaker from Sony, and it’s on sale for a limited time at Best Buy.