Asus 11.6” Chromebook | $109 | Best Buy

Ah, Chromebooks—that astoundingly-cheap, long-lived laptop that boils down your computer use to web browsing, but has proven to be far more powerful than that makes it sound. Right now, you can snatch one up—the Asus 11.6” Chromebook, with an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB memory, and 32GB eMMC flash storage, for just $109 over at Best Buy. For that price, you get an HD screen, integrated Intel UHD graphics, and front-facing camera, making this an excellent machine for basic web usage and video calls, when all you need is Google Drive to get your work done. Apps come in the form of web apps, and you’d be surprised just how functionally useful that is, making this laptop a powerful word processor, media center, note keeper, and more. On ports, this machine is pretty sparse, but makes it count, with an SD card slot, a USB 3.2 port, two USB-C ports that support both power and display out, a microphone port, and a Micro SD card reader.