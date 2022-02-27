The Cellar All-in-One Pan | $76 | Macy’s | Promo Code SAVE



A new pan is always needed and you know it. Even if you just bought a new set, it doesn’t hurt to get another. Especially one that comes with a stainless steel cage for steaming and the cutest spatula. The Cellar all-in-one pan does the trick for those quick meals you need to fry up and/or sautée. This 11.9"x 3.2" pan comes with a glass lid to watch your beautiful cooking come to life. The cast iron with ceramic coating is meant to be hand-washed, but the steamer is dishwasher safe. Use this pan in the oven as well, but not at temperatures higher than 300 degrees. Save $104 on a new pan to bang on at your next New Year party.