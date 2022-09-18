Bespoke 4-Door French Door Refrigerator with Beverage Center™ | $1,300 Off | Samsung



Samsung has amazing tech. Why not move that tech into your kitchen appliances? The Samsung Bespoke 4-door French door refrigerator with Beverage Center is a sleek and super-efficient fridge. The options of H2O these food lockers offers are fantastic. It’s 2022 and you deserve choices when using ice and drinking water. This refrigerator offers original ice cubes and “Ice Bits” which are smaller versions of ice cubes exclusive to the Bespoke. The two-way water dispensing option is fantastic. You have the classic press to fill and a pitcher that automatically refills and is built right into the door. There is also an option to infuse flavor into your water. The Flexzone middle drawer is versatile with temperature settings from refrigerator to soft freeze. Pick up this state of the art refrigerator today and save 34%. This deal ends tomorrow so don’t miss out!