The Bowflex 10 treadmill is on sale at Best Buy right now for a whopping $1,100 off— as well as $1,074 off at Walmart—this fancy boi has approxim ately 1.9HP, has a 10" screen that can stream you favorite shows on Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and Amazon Prime, and although you need a JRNY Membership to access your streaming accounts , buying this treadmill right now will get you a 1-year trial. JRNY, like other similar programs offered by other fitness companies, brings adaptive workouts that automatically adjust to you, real-time coaching, and simulated runs or walks in real locations around the world. It also offers Bowflex Radio, which presumably is a bunch of curated workout music. There’s also a fitness assessment feature, where the treadmill will tailor your workouts to suit your fitness level, which sounds like it could be cool if you don’t know where and how to start.