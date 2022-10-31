Samsung Week | Samsung

Big things are rolling in from Samsung this week (and last week) as Samsung Week continues. This big-deal deals on home appliances make those big purchases less intimidating—with up to 34% off select washers and dryers today.

With Super Speed, this top-load washer can wash a large load of clothes in just 28 minutes. This is because of its active water jet, wide basket, and a drum that swirls to optimize cleaning. It’s also whisper quiet—so no worries about losing sleep if you keep it in a high-traffic area.

More fun things about this washer: The ActiveWave Agitator reduces annoying noises and vibrations while also assuring that your clothes get cleaned properly. Plus, you can troubleshoot any setup or longevity issues in the Samsung app, as the app can diagnose and provide solutions.

A dryer to pair with your new washer: how novel! Steam Sanitize+ removes 99% of germs, pollen, dust, and more, while steaming away wrinkles as you would with a handheld steamer. The vent sensor also notifies you when you need to clean the air ducts.



Finally, the gas-powered sister of the electric dryer above, with all the same great features. Another is this drum light—so when you flip open the door in the dead of night, those stray socks won’t scamper away from you.