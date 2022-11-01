Samsung Week | Samsung
As we approach the last day of Samsung Week, this washer and dryer duo in a sleek brushed black finish. These are large-capacity units whose features I’ll get into below—all you need to know is they’re both 27% off.
7.4 cu. ft. Electric Dryer with Sensor Dry | $729 | 27% Off
By now, you should know Samsung’s dryers are where it’s at—with a sensor that optimizes temperature and length of your cycle based on your clothes. Alongside the matching top-load washer, this dryer maximizes your space with its reversible dryer door.
4.9 cu. ft. Large Capacity Top Load Washer | $729 | 27% Off
Finally, this top load washer uses ActiveWave to reduce noise and vibration, and clean clothes better. With its Swirl+ Tub interior, the washer draws out water from the clothes—and its design keeps clothes from developing snags. The washer uses a wide tub that’s easy to reach into, so it’s easy to retrieve everything and throw it in the dryer.