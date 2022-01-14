65" Samsung QN800A 8K TV | $2,800 | Samsung

75" Samsung QN800A 8K TV | $3,500 | Samsung

85" Samsung QN900A 8K TV | $6,500 | Samsung



If you’re young and you still have good eyes, or you’ve paid someone to shoot lasers at your corneas, you may be pleased to know that Samsung is selling its Neo QLED 8Ks right now at some hefty discounts. For as much as $2,500 off, you can own from a $2,800 65" to a $6,500 85" 8K TV, giving you at best a window-like panel with just the tiniest invisible little pixels, and at worst bragging rights because it’s not like you can see detail anymore, anyway. These TVs are pretty slick affairs, too—all the guts are in the bulky stand in the back of the TV, so the screen itself is ultra-thin. There’s no good reason for it, of course, aside from aesthetics, but I’m not going to sit here on my high horse and act like I don’t find it appealing to look at. The TVs support 120Hz refresh rates, Variable Refresh Rate, and all of them have mini LED backlighting (although rtings was bearish on the local dimming of all models).

If both model tiers have all these features, then what’s the point in buying the QN900A? Well, local dimming is better on that TV, and it’s also a thinner panel with slighter bezels, as well as significantly better response time for gamers, again according to rtings (bless those folks). They say, however, that the QN800A gets brighter overall, so if that’s the most important to you, then hey, you get to save more money! Still, they liked both TVs a lot, so it’s not like you’re going to be mad you bought either one. This deal is going for a limited time only—they don’t specify for how long except to say while supplies last, so if there’s a TV you want in here, I wouldn’t hem and haw too long about it.