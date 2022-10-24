Rooftop Cargo Carrier | $56 | 50% Off | Amazon

Whether you’re traveling America visiting N ational P arks, or making a big move to another state, this rooftop cargo carrier will double your trunk space and keep your stuff safe and secure. This bag attaches to either the bars of the roof rack, or securely hooks into the doors of your vehicle. Weatherproof and leakproof through rain, wind, snow, and even the most devious sand, this cargo protects belongings from the elements, just as your trunk would. The actual bag is made of Cordura Nylon fabric, which is used in motorsports suits for its durability. This baby is designed for the long run: long haul travel and years upon years of it.