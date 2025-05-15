Run Windows 11 on Your Mac With Parallels Desktop for 35% off

Macs are great. They’re super user-friendly and work seamlessly with other Apple products like your iPhone or AirPods. The only real issue that comes up is when presented with a program that only runs on Windows. Lots of consumer apps at this point are available on both Windows and MacOS at this point, but if you’re a student, every so often you need to install some weird statistics program or something of the like you’ll use for one assignment and never again. That’s when the real annoyances come through.

Parallels Desktop | 35% off | Starting at $65 per year | Parallels

Parallels lets you use your Mac but run Windows. As the name implies, you’ll be able to boot up Windows in parallel with your MacOS—granting you access to over 200,000 apps for work, study, and play. And this isn’t some sketchy, backdoor solution to make things kind of work. Parallels is authorized by Microsoft.

Parallels Desktop is subscription-based. Normally, it will run you an even $100 per year. However, for a limited time, you can subscribe for just $65, saving yourself $35 on the service. That’s for the standard edition. Pro edition uses more vRAM, adds AI tools, and lets you run more graphics-intensive Windows applications. That’s now down to $88 per year.

Advertisement

Unlock the best of both worlds between Windows 11 and Mac while saving 35% in the process.