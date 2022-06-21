Willow & Everett Stainless Steel Wok | $52 | Amazon



The Willow & Everett Stainless Steel Wok is ready to change your life for a number of reasons. Sure, it’s 26% off, which drops the price down from $70 to $52. But that’s what we do here: Find stuff on sale. This pan, though, is nonstick, stainless steel, includes a domed lid, also comes with a bamboo-handled spatula, and can be used on gas, electric, and induction stovetops alike. It’s scratch-resistant and rust-resistant. You can stir fry in it, sure, but you can also boil, steam, deep fry, and sear. In other words, you can cook lovely one-pan meals for yourself (and your guests!) that are easy to make and easy to clean. In a pan that’s basically $50. Run, don’t walk (sorry. I’m so sorry) while the sale lasts.