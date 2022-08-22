Nintendo Switch Joy-Cons | $60 | Adorama



I have a very bad case of joy-con drift. I’m on my second set of Switch controllers in almost four years and the situation is dire. I can’t play Mario Tennis Aces without Birdo springing off the court in a panic. I’ve been waiting for a chance to replace them for a discount (might as well get some new colors while I’m at it), and the time has finally come. Adorma has joy-con pairs down to $60 in orange and purple, which is nice. I’d frankly much rather these controllers not drift in the first place, but considering that Sony’s DualSense is suffering the same fate, it seems like that’s just our new future. Remember that you can always send your joy-cons into Nintendo to get them fixed too if you’re attached to our OG joy-cons.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy for $60 at Adorama

This deal was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio 0n 03/01/2021 and was updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 08/22/22.

